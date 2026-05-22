Will Ousted ‘GMA’ Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Get Married?

Will T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach get married?

All signs point to yes, as the betrothed couple’s exes have reportedly given their blessing to the two of them, who were caught in 2022 having an affair while both working for Good Morning America.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source told Us Weekly this week that Holmes’ ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, and Robach’s ex-husband, Andrew Shue — who are now a couple themselves — are okay with the upcoming nuptials.

“They have the blessing of their exes to get married,” the source told the outlet, adding that they “are invited to the wedding, but they won’t be going. But their kids will be there.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City – Pier 36 – South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)

Another source told the magazine earlier this year that Robach wants her daughters, Ava and Annalise, as well as Holmes’ daughter Sabine to be bridesmaids.

Holmes, 48, shares his eldest children, Brianna and Jaiden, with his first wife Amy Ferson. He shares Sabine, 13, with Fiebig, to whom he was still married when he was first photographed with Robach in November 2022.

Robach, 53, shares her two daughter, Ava, 23, and Annalise, 20, with her first husband Tim McIntosh. Robach became the stepmother of Shue’s three sons from his first marriage to Jennifer Hageney when they married in 2010.

Holmes and Robach are reportedly “getting along” with their exes and are “getting to the point where they’re all coparenting,” the source said.

The former GMA3 anchors got engaged in October 2025 with plans to marry sometime in 2026.

“They want a destination wedding because they don’t want a media frenzy,” a source told Us Weekly last year. “They don’t want their wedding to be about that. They want it to be small and intimate and only want 50 to 100 guests at the most.”

A different source told the outlet that the wedding “is not going to be celebrity-heavy” and that they aren’t planning on “inviting anyone from GMA as of now.”

It appears they have set a date; while appearing on a May episode of Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast, Holmes confirmed they did have a date.

Robach was surprised by Holmes’ quick response, asking him, “Are you OK with that date? I had a date that I really wanted. You’re just telling me now on the podcast that you’re OK with that date?”

Holmes assured Robach that he was OK with the date they had discussed. He then teased what they plan to do for their special day.

“There is a way we want to get married that we haven’t revealed necessarily, but it would be very special to us,” he shared. “We can’t say what that is. That’s a big thing for us.”

Holmes and Robach were co-anchors at GMA3: What You Need to Know when the scandal of their relationship made headlines in the fall of 2022. The anchors were fired from the network amid the backlash.

Holmes and Fiebig filed for divorce in December 2022 after 12 years of marriage, finalizing the split in October 2023. Robach said although she was still married to Shue when news of her and Holmes’ romance broke, they had been separated since summer 2022. They finalized their divorce in March 2023.

Shue and Fiebig turned to each other amid the chaos, and have reportedly moved in together.