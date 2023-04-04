Justin Long Confirms Kate Bosworth Engagement

Justin Long confirmed his engagement to Kate Bosworth in the latest episode of his podcast. The Barbarian star shared the details of his proposal on Life is Short with Justin Long, featuring Bosworth as his special guest. Bosworth, 40, and Long, 44, started dating after they made House of Darkness in 2021.

Bosworth and Long decided to come forward after sparking engagement rumors in March. The two were gleaming at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, with Bosworth wearing a diamond ring. The podcast episode was also published days after Bosworth and her ex-husband, Michael Polish, finalized their divorce.

"I think we're both deciding to share this in this space because we're probably gonna be asked about it and we thought, 'Well, how can we talk about this in a way that makes us feel the best,'" Bosworth said on the podcast. "And we thought, 'Oh, I'd really like to just talk about it with you.'"

As for the proposal, Long said he planned to pop the question on Bosworth's birthday in January. However, about a month before that, they were talking about how "things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warnings," he explained. "It was a moment where it just felt so organic and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through, like, a real-life change, and so it came out in a very organic way."

The couple later spoke to a therapist and were "trying to move through things at the time," Bosworth said. The therapist gave them a great word of advice. "Make sure that you're pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need," she told them, the Blue Crush star recalled.

A few days later, Bosworth woke up and looked at Long, asking him what he needed. "He, like, really looked at me and he said, 'To spend my life with you,'" Bosworth said. "And I smiled and I said, 'Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,' and he said, 'No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.'"

The words just "came out... so naturally," Long said. "It wasn't elaborate, but it was perfect. I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal," Bosworth said.

Bosworth and Long started dating speculation in 2021. After they finished filming House of Darkness, they were seen together multiple times. In January 2022, a source told Us Weekly they were dating "for a few months" by that point. By January, the two were ready to really take their relationship public when Long posted a long tribute to Bosworth on her birthday.

"She is so generous she makes my parents slightly uncomfortable around the holidays (she also makes the best cookies). She is the most beautiful human being I've ever seen," Long wrote on Jan. 2. "She is purely good. She will stand up to anyone who isn't. She has true integrity and grit. She has, by far, my favorite smile. She is sitting next to me writing her own Instagram post that I know will be eloquent and funny and deeply honest – because she is all those things. She is going to write such a great inspiring book one day. She is my joy. She is my best friend. Happy Birthday."