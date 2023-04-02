Metal Guitarist Gets Engaged on Stage During Concert

Every bad boy has a soft, tender side! At least that's what the ad for Monster Ballads said to an extent. For Bad Wolves member Doc Coyle, this played out for real as the guitarist got engaged onstage at the iconic Whiskey a Go Go in West Hollywood. Coyle popped the question to his girlfriend and new fiancee Jazmin Conte.

The guitarist posted the news to Twitter, sharing a video of the proposal and some words about the happy decision. "I love you so much, with all of my heart. You're my best friend and the greatest person I've ever met," Coyle says in the video. "And I should have done this a long time ago, but you deserve everything you want in life... I just want this to be forever. Will you be my wife?"

I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together @JazminsMusic 💍 I love you more than anything. What a crazy night. I’m still processing it. Life is amazing 💜 pic.twitter.com/dXBMmjp2z4 — Doc Coyle (@DocCoyle) March 30, 2023

Coyle was at the venue for Ultimate Jam Night, according to Loudwire, which is a weekly free jam session hosted by the Whiskey where members of different bands perform. On Tuesday, when Coyle was on hand, he was joined by members of Anthrax, Jinjer and Violence, with proceeds benefitting Animal Tracks, Inc. The group performed Lamb of God's "Laid to Rest."

Conte also celebrated the news on Facebook, covering the whirlwind week after the proposal. "[It's] been a wild week!- our phones have been blowing up and I'm slowing getting through replies- I promise to get back to everyone by this weekend. Thank you so much for the love & support," she wrote on Facebook.

Coyle was part of the group God Forbid from 1998 until 2013, eventually joining Bad Wolves in 2017. His personal site also lists him as a fill-in touring guitarist for Lamb of God back in 2009, opening for Metallica at the time. He is also an accomplished songwriter and has made some waves as an op ed writer in recent years, writing for his own blog and contributing at sites like Metalsucks.net.