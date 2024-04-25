Jeezy Denies Jeannie Mai's 'Disheartening' Abuse Allegations

Jeezy is denying his estranged wife's claim of domestic violence and child neglect. The rapper filed divorce documents on television host, Jeannie Mai, just two years after their 2021 wedding. They share a daughter, Monaco. Custody issues have been at the center of the contentious divorce, along with allegations of cheating from Mai and her contesting their prenuptial agreement. Jeezy requested and then rescinded his plea for full physical custody of their two-year-old. And Mai has hit back with scathing allegations she says she endured during their brief union, including an incident that happened just weeks after she gave birth to their daughter. Jeezy claims it's all bogus.

In recent court documents uncovered by various media outlets, Mai says one incident happened at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco, CA, on April 14, 2022. She accused him of choking her from behind as she was walking up the stairs, and also claims he pushed her down the steps. He also allegedly yelled obscenities at her, including repeatedly calling her a "fu***ng bi***" and repeating, "I can do so much better than you." Hotel security reportedly intervened and provided statements to the police as witnesses. The incident was reportedly shared with their therapist, pastor, and Mai's close friends.

She also noted two other incidents of Jeezy forcing her to stay in a place where she wasn't wanted and abusing her in a vehicle, as reported by The Shade Room. Mai hints that Jeezy has uncontrollable fits of rage that are alcohol induced. She says she married him because he assured her the behavior was in his past. There's also a gold cart incident that left them both severely bruised, which Mai claims happened while he was under the influence. She provides screenshots of injuries and his apologies.

She's also concerned about Monaco's safety. She lists two instances of her being able to get near his firearms that were unsecured.

In an Instagram statement, the rapper wrote: "The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels."