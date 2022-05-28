Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Happily Go Instagram Official With Relationship

✖

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long just took the next step in their relationship. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple recently made things Instagram official by posting selfies. It was originally reported in January that Long and Bosworth were dating.

Long posted a series of photos of him and Bosworth enjoying a pint of Guinness together. In the images, the two can be seen taking a sip from the same drink. The pint left the pair with matching foam mustaches, which they proudly showed off. Long captioned the photo set, which also included a hilarious close-up of a man in the background, with a green heart emoji and an emoji of the flag of Ireland. Bosworth commented on the photo to write, "I'm the luckiest," and added a four-leaf clover emoji for good measure.

Entertainment Tonight noted that Long posted these photos shortly after addressing his new relationship on Chelsea Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea. During the episode, Handler and Long were able to bond over their relationships with Jo Koy and Bosworth, respectively. The Accepted star said about Handler and Koy, "I love how open you are with your happiness and your joy. But there's something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred." He added, "I've never had anything like this before ... I've never experienced this. So I want to protect and keep it, you know?"

Us Weekly reported in January that Bosworth and Long were an item. A source explained that the two actors sparked a relationship after working on a movie in 2021, sharing, "They've been dating for a few months now. They secretly have been on a few getaways together. They both love to travel." The same insider added that Long and Bosworth were "not hiding the fact that they're together," but are "just staying low-key and private about their relationship."

The news of their relationship came several months after it was reported that Bosworth split from Michael Polish after seven years of marriage. She announced the news via Instagram by sharing a rather positive message. Bosworth began by writing that their "hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate." She continued, "We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands."