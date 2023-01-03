Justin Long Pens 40th Birthday Tribute to Girlfriend Kate Bosworth

Justin Long is sharing everything he loves about girlfriend Kate Bosworth as the Barbarian star celebrates her 40th birthday. Long couldn't help but gush Monday as he took to Instagram with a lengthy tribute to the Blue Crush actress paired with a slideshow of sweet photos of moments throughout their relationship.

"She is 40!" Long began. "She is also the best part of my day, everyday – even when we're not together." Long continued on by listing everything he loves about Bosworth, from her kind and loving spirit to her passion for beer and football. "She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same – all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone," he wrote. "She thanks everyone – even when she's suffering, she's kind. She was grateful to the nurses while she was in true pain."

Long continued that while Bosworth is "deeply compassionate and can't hurt anyone," she can be "a rascal" and "loves to tease." The Accepted star added that Bosworth "has the best softest lips I've ever kissed," adding, "She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football). She is the strongest person I've ever known."

"She's fiercely committed to the truth. She's so fun to work with. She's the most fun to do everything with. She is genuinely curious about people and the world. She makes everything in my life better – all my favorite songs and movies, vacations and sunsets and Chinese food," Long's post continued. "She strives to be better but she's the best person I know. She will do anything for her friends. She is so generous she makes my parents slightly uncomfortable around the holidays (she also makes the best cookies). She is the most beautiful human being I've ever seen. She is purely good. She will stand up to anyone who isn't. She has true integrity and grit. She has, by far, my favorite smile."

The actor concluded, "She is sitting next to me writing her own Instagram post that I know will be eloquent and funny and deeply honest – because she is all those things. She is going to write such a great inspiring book one day. She is my joy. She is my best friend. Happy Birthday." Long and Bosworth have been rumored to be dating since 2020 but went Instagram official with their love in May.