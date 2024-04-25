Matty Healy Shares First Comments on Taylor Swift's Album 'Tortured Poets Department'

What does Matty Healy think of the Tortured Poets Department? Perhaps The 1975 singer needs a little more time to digest Taylor Swift's new 30-song double album before he gives a verdict. "I haven't really listened to that much of it," Healy explained to paparazzi in Los Angeles on April 24, according to E! Online, "but I'm sure it's good."

Less than a week has passed since Swift released her highly anticipated album, reportedly containing songs about Healy. It includes TTPD's title track, a reference to his love for typewriters, as well as "Fortnight," which describes an intense yet fleeting love.

Their romance first sparked rumors in 2014, but the two rekindled it in 2023 after Swift broke up with Joe Alwyn. Nevertheless, before summer began, Healy, 35, and Swift, 34, called it quits after being seen together several times in NYC.

Despite Swift's reluctance to reveal who she is writing about, Healy's family has spoken out about the rumors. "Nothing surprises him anymore," his aunt Debbie Dedes told Daily Mail. "He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on."

Furthermore, Healy is now dating model Gabbriette Bechtel before, she noted. "He's very happy in his new relationship," Dedes said, "so I'm sure he will be focusing on that."

Meanwhile, Swift's music is all that's left of their romance. Notably, TTPD's first track, "Fortnight," features Taylor Swift and Post Malone singing about a "temporary" romance that lasted a fortnight (two weeks). Although Swift and Healy's relationship revived briefly, the lyrics reveal that it was filled with emotion.

Also, fans have previously noted the connection between the album's title, The Tortured Poets Department, and Alwyn's WhatsApp group chat, "The Tortured Man Club," but in fact, this song actually includes references to Healy. It even opens with the phrase, "You left your typewriter at my apartment," a nod to Healy, who mentioned her "likes" typewriters in a 2019 interview with GQ.

The song's lyrics further explore Swift and Healy's solid bond. In fact, Swift recounts, "At dinner, you take my ring off my middle finger and put it on the one people put wedding rings on. And that's the closest I've come to my heart exploding." Swift's lyrics include shoutouts to Charlie Puth and references to poet Dylan Thomas, as well as singer-songwriter Patti Smith. "You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."