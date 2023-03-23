Kate Bosworth Finally Settled Her Divorce

Kate Bosworth is officially a single woman again. The Blast reported that the Blue Crush star has settled her divorce from Michael Polish. The news comes as Bosworth is sparking engagement rumors with her boyfriend, Justin Long.

Bosworth and Polish split in August 2021. When filing for divorce, they listed the reason for the breakup as "irreconcilable differences." The pair had no children together, but Bosworth was the stepmother to Polish's daughter, Jasper, from a previous relationship. Based on court documents obtained by The Blast, Bosworth will not have to pay spousal support to her former husband. She will also be able to keep all of her intellectual property, her property in Pasadena, California, her Audi, and the former couple's horse, Rombi.

As for Polish, he will keep his Jeep Wrangler and several motorcycles. Polish and Bosworth will also keep their respective properties in Montana. The pair first began dating in 2011 around when he directed her in Big Sur and became engaged a year later. They tied the knot in 2013 in Montana. Following their split, Bosworth has moved on with Long, whom she was first linked to in March 2022. The couple even sparked engagement rumors recently when they attended the Vanity Fair party after the Oscars. While the engagement rumors haven't been expressly confirmed just yet, a source did tell PEOPLE on Wednesday that Bosworth "can't wait to marry" Long.

"Kate is just the happiest. Justin is an amazing guy," the source said. "She can't wait to marry him. They are very cute together." The insider added, "Kate has this amazing energy around Justin. She is just beaming." Bosworth and Long haven't been afraid to express their love for one another publicly. In honor of her birthday in January, the Barbarian star shared a sweet tribute to her on Instagram, saying that his partner is the "best part of my day, every day – even when we're not together."

"She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same – all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone," he continued. "She thanks everyone – even when she's suffering, she's kind. She was grateful to the nurses while she was in true pain. She is deeply compassionate and can't hurt anyone but she can be a rascal. She loves to tease. She has the best softest lips I've ever kissed. She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football)."