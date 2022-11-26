Kate Bosworth Says She's 'So Grateful' for Boyfriend Justin Long in Thanksgiving Message

Kate Bosworth knows exactly what she's grateful for – her boyfriend Justin Long. Bosworth's Thanksgiving post on Instagram was an outpouring of praise for Long, who she has been dating since at least May. Followers went wild for this adorable display of affection.

"HAPPY THANKSGIVING," Bosworth wrote with a smattering of fall-themed emojis. "So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow [Justin Long]. You make life so much fun." Bosworth's post included eight photos, mostly showing herself and Long enjoying the outdoors and some immaculate autumn weather. The first was a selfie where they were surrounded by fall foliage and wearing matching flannel shirts, while another showed them leaning together in an apple orchard.

Bosworth and Long appear to have been busy throughout this season. Another photo shows them together in a canoe in a secluded lake, while a third shows Long hugging a wet dog close on a sunny day. Bosworth sprinkled in some nature photos to appreciate the scenery, as well as one close-up of a jar of hand-labeled apple butter.

Fans went wild for this public display of affection and the incredible photos to match. One fan called Bosworth's post the "teenage rom com we all needed," while another wrote: "Loving all the happy and relaxed photos. Carry on." A third fan added: "It makes me happy you two are together! Love this."

Bosworth, 39, and 44-year-old long grew close in the spring of 2021 when they were filming a project together. They both appeared in Barbarian earlier this year, though it's not clear if that's the set where they met. Regardless, fans only knew that there were rumors about the two of them up until May of 2022 when Long confirmed their romance by posting a photo of them out on a romantic date in Ireland.

Since then, it has become clear that sentimental messages on social media are a central part of this relationship. Back in April, Long admitted that this is something he struggles with in relationships and is trying to find a balance with this time around. He alluded to his relationship during an interview on The Viall Files podcast.

"I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for 'the one,'" Long said. ""And the one, I met. I found. I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred."