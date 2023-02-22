Avril Lavigne Breaks off Engagement to Rapper

Avril Lavigne ended her engagement to Mod Sun recently. News of their split surfaced after TMZ published photos of Lavigne going out to dinner with Tyga and friends Sunday night at NOBU in Los Angeles. The "Bite Me" singer and Mod Sun, real name Derek Smith, got engaged in April 2022.

Sources close to the former couple told TMZ they tried to keep their engagement alive and went "on and off" recently. They ultimately decided things were not going well. Not only did they decide to end plans to get married, but broke up as a couple. It's unclear what exactly inspired their decision, but no cheating was involved. However, Mod's representative told TMZ the two "were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when he left for [a] tour so if anything has changed that's news to him."

Lavigne and Tyga, real name Michael Ray Stevenson, were seen outside NOBU on Sunday night. They were with friends and hugged outside the restaurant. It looked like they were preparing to leave separately, but then they got into the same car. Sources close to Lavigne and Tyga told TMZ the two have been "hanging out together a lot lately," but it was not clear if they are romantically involved. Tyga previously dated Kylie Jenner and has a son with Blac Chyna.

Lavigne, 38, and Mod, 35, worked together on the 2021 single "Flames." They began dating that same month and announced their engagement in April 2022. "It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for," Lavigne told PEOPLE at the time. "We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne, and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment."

Earlier this month, Mod released a new album, God Save the Teen. The record includes the song "Avril's Song," in which Mod sang about how important Lavigne has been in his life. "She blew me a kiss, And I didn't wanna blow my brains out anymore. And she is everything I'm not. Without her, I am lost," Mod sang. The two were also seen at a Grammys event on Feb. 4, just weeks before Mod hit the road for a tour.

Lavigne was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010 and to Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015. Last year, she released her latest album, Love Sux, which was co-produced by Mod. The album includes the singles "Bite Me," "Love It When You Hate Me," and "I'm a Mess."