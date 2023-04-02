Lana Del Rey Sparks Engagement Rumors

Lana Del Rey appeared to be wearing a vintage-style, three-stone ring at the Billboard Women in Music event early last month, leading to rumors she is engaged. During the red carpet event, the singer-songwriter, 37, smiled while wearing a belted, yellow lace dress, holding up her left hand. An elegant round, brilliant-cut center stone was accompanied by two smaller stones set on a gold band, which she wore on her left ring finger. According to a Billboard source, Del Rey is engaged to music industry executive Evan Winiker. Last fall, the couple stepped out together for the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival, and the singer has been discreetly appearing on Winiker's Instagram account for a while now. Winiker serves as managing director for Range Media Partners and handles clients such as Daya, Disco Biscuits, and MAX, according to the publication. An accomplished musician, Winiker was also a member of Steel Train, a now-defunct band in which Jack Antonoff played a significant role.

Since her album Born to Die brought her fame in 2012, the "A&W" singer has been relatively low-key about her dating life, but this has not stopped her from making headlines with her relationships. She has also been linked with a number of creatives, from musicians to photographers, who have been involved with the singer. She has most recently been linked to Salem musician Jack Donoghue. Prior to that, there have been reports that she was engaged to musician Clayton Johnson and that she has in the past also spent time with G-Eazy and Italian photographer Francesco Carrozzini, as well as Scottish singer Barrie-James O'Neill.

Billboard is reporting that #LanaDelRey is engaged! Is this her engagement ring? She was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the beginning of March to Billboard's #womeninmusic event. pic.twitter.com/yzrIwkyrEh — Who Wore What Jewels (@wwwjewelsdaily) March 30, 2023

Even though the singer has said that she doesn't have a type, she is clear about what she wants and needs in a partner. She told Rolling Stone in 2014 that she enjoys intense relationships and has "an affinity for really good, strong, self-assured people. "It's been beautiful," she told the publication. "But it's been confusing, because when that's your prerogative, things don't end in a traditional way. You don't have that traditional relationship where maybe you go out with couples at night, or you do normal things. It's more of an extension of the creative process. There's high-impact events that happen, or big adventures, or big fallouts. So it's inspiring, and it's not grounding, but it's what I need to keep going." Del Rey added, "I sort of have an affinity for really good, strong, self-assured people," she says. "I would say I haven't met them as much in people who are in their 20s. So for me, I have nothing in common necessarily with somebody who's in their 20s – yet. That I know of, thus far. I'm really looking for an equal."