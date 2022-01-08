Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Quietly Reveal ‘Low-Key’ Relationship

Actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are officially dating. Us Weekly confirmed the news on Friday, explaining that the couple connected while filming a movie together last year. “They’ve been dating for a few months now,” a source revealed. “They secretly have been on a few getaways together. They both love to travel.” According to the Insider, Long and Bosworth are “not hiding the fact that they’re together,” but are “just staying low-key and private about their relationship.”

Long confirmed that he had a girlfriend in an episode of his podcast Life Is Short with Justin Long in December, but he did not mention Bosworth by name. In a conversation with comedian Fortune Feimster about pizza toppings, Long said “People have been saying that lately” after Feimster said her favorite was pineapple. “t’s funny, my girlfriend said hers is — she loves the pineapple, too. I’ve never been with anyone who likes pineapple on pizza.”

Bosworth shared photos of herself and Long on Instagram in May 2021 after they wrapped filming in Arkansas. “There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those — all night shoots, working 6 day weeks. The exhaustion & insanity was off the grid. Holy moly [Justin Long],” Bosworth wrote. “You are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. THANK YOU for lifting us up… you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya (sorry had to ;).”

In August 2021, Bosworth and her husband of 7 years Michael Polish announced that they were divorcing. The couple met when he directed her in the 2011 movie Big Sur and got married in 2013 in an outdoor ceremony at The Ranch in Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana.

“Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth,” Bosworth wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands.”