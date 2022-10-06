Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Threatened to Divorce Tom Brady Several Times Before Current Drama

Gisele Bündchen reportedly threatened divorce to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady multiple times in the past, before the couple's ongoing strife began this past summer. Sources told TMZ on Thursday that the supermodel has lived separately from Brady before and threatened divorce "several times." Brady's football career was reportedly the sticking point between the two.

Bündchen has hoped Brady would retire from football, the sources said. She has publicly talked about her fear he would develop CTE (Chronic traumatic encephalopathy), the neurological disease linked to repeated head trauma that many NFL players have been diagnosed with after their deaths. Bündchen is also not a fan of the NFL schedule, which forces him to travel around the country for half the year. "We're told she simply hates it," TMZ reported.

In the past, Brady and Bündchen have been able to "work things out," TMZ reported. However, this time, the two are going further than they have in the past. Earlier this week, multiple outlets reported that they are seeking divorce lawyers. TMZ reported the marriage is "beyond saving" and the two already contacted divorce lawyers. They started looking at attorneys "several weeks ago."

Meanwhile, Page Six is reporting that the lawyers were already hired. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is," one insider told the outlet on Oct. 4. "I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be." On Thursday, sources told TMZ their divorce is "as amicable as it can be" and the two are still on speaking terms.

Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, married in 2009. They are parents to son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady also shares his son Jack, 15, with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan. Sources told Page Six Brady and Bündchen are likely to file for divorce in Florida, where they are based. One source said they hope to divide their assets, including a property portfolio estimated to be worth $26 million.

The couple has never commented publicly on the reported marital strife, but Bündchen told Elle in a September interview that she was concerned about the violence in football. "Obviously, I have my concerns-this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she told the magazine. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."