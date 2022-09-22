Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took Their Children to Hamptons Before Marital Issues

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took their kids to the Hamptons before their marital issues, according to Page Six. The family was there reportedly celebrating Brady's son Jack's birthday. When Brady took 11 days off from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp in August, the family was in the Bahamas for vacation. But they returned to the United States, specifically to the Hamptons, to celebrate Jack, who turned 15 on August 22. Brady shares Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

"Tom and Gisele were still together as a family following their break in the Bahamas," a source told Page Six. "Reports that Tom then left Gisele to go to the Hamptons to be with Jack and Bridget are untrue. Gisele was there too." On Jack's birthday, Brady posted a photo of him at Maidstone, an exclusive golf club in the Hamptons.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful son," Brady wrote in an Instagram post. "What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack. Multiple sources said that after the Hamptons trip, Bündchen went to Costa Rica after having an "epic fight" with Brady. The reason for the fight had to do with Brady returning to the NFL after he announced his retirement in February. When Bündchen returned from Costa Rica, she was spotted in New York and Miami. It's not clear if she has returned to the family home in Tampa, but Brady is hoping she will be at his game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

"There's been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire," a source told Page Six. "Gisele has always been the one with the kids. "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind." After spending the first two weeks on the road, the Buccaneers will be back at home on Sunday to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. It's been reported that Brady is playing in his final NFL season, and while he hasn't confirmed the reports, he will be a free agent when the season comes to an end.