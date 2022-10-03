Antonio Brown Seemingly Trolls Tom Brady With Photo of Gisele Bündchen

Antonio Brown is up to his antics again, and now it seems like he's going after Tom Brady. On Instagram, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver shared a screenshot of him hugging Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen after the team won the Super Bowl during the 2020 season. Brady and Bündchen are currently rumored to be going through marital issues, and in the post, Brown wrote "put that s— on."

It's not clear what Brown meant, but the post came before Brady and the Buccaneers took on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Brady has not commented on the post, but it's likely he's more concerned with the team losing their last two games after winning the first two. After the game, Brady explained what went wrong in the 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.

"It's a team sport," Brady said, per the Buccaneers' official website. "We didn't do great on offense. We didn't help them very much either. We didn't do great in the first half. Too many missed opportunities on third down, turnovers. Tough game, they're a tough team, but we've got to play a lot better of we want to beat good teams. It hasn't been our best yet this year but it will be good to see what it looks like when we do play our best."

Brown joined the Buccaneers midway through the 2020 season as he was suspended for the first eight weeks of the year for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. Brady played a role in the Buccaneers signing Brown as the two played together for one game in 2019 when both were with the New England Patriots. And it turned out to be a good move as Brown helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl.

But things went south for Brown in 2021 as he left the team when they were playing the New York Jets. Tampa Bay released Brown in January of that year and has been a free agent ever since. In August, Brown took aim at Brady for taking 11-days off of Buccaneers' training camp.

"Alex Guerra [sic] You think i won't have smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me !" Brown tweeted. "Boy getting paid by bucks [sic] n taking players money too." In another tweet, Brown added: "Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days [to] go home get his mind [right] lol. Now u see the difference. Put that s– on."