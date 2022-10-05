Tom Brady's Teammate Retires to Spend Time With His Family
A teammate of Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL to spend time with his family. Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley is ending his NFL career, two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his agent Joel Turner told ESPN. The reasoning for the retirement is interesting considering Brady retired in February to spend time with his family only to unretire in March and he's now dealing with marital issues.
"He is ready to be with his family after playing 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband," agent Joel Turner told ESPN. "His wife and kids are still back home in Texas. They came out for the first game, went through the evacuation last week which the Tampa Bay organization hasn't received near the credit they deserve for the way they handled [Hurricane Ian] — nothing but first class by the Glazer family, [general manager] Jason [Licht] and [coach] Todd [Bowles]. He doesn't want to be separated from them anymore. He loves his wife and kids and wants to be with them."
Beasley, 33, first joined the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He spent seven seasons with the Cowboys before signing a four-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. Beasley was released by the Bills in March and finished his career with 550 catches for 5,709 yards and 34 touchdowns. His retirement announcement has led to social media taking aim at Brady.
Slide 1
#Bucs WR Cole Beasley has decided to retire effective immediately, his agents Joel and Justin Turner tell me and @MikeGarafolo. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full time dad and husband.” pic.twitter.com/jyk3qojEQd— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2022
One person wrote: "Cole Beasley retiring to be with his family after Tom Brady is in the middle of a divorce for leaving his family, is hilarious timing."prevnext
Slide 2
Giselle showing this tweet to brady pic.twitter.com/aornwY1Mcj— Khushal (@khushaljain04) October 5, 2022
Another person wrote: "Cole Beasley making Tom Brady seem like a piece of s— is a twist I did not expect to see this season."prevnext
Slide 3
Giselle: “See how simple it could-“
Brady: pic.twitter.com/1KZCzPdDOO— Lucky Lefty (@SayNoToInk) October 5, 2022
One fan said: "Cole Beasley spent one week with Tom Brady and decided dropping his kids off at school every day and baking bread with his wife was the better option."prevnext
Slide 4
Cole Beasley: Hey Tom, Im retiring to spend time with my family
Tom Brady: Famiiillly? pic.twitter.com/GqH7t4sRdQ— Mutebi Alex Kato 🐐 (@mutebilx_qato) October 5, 2022
Another Twitter user wrote: "Cole Beasley really spent 2 games with Tom Brady and went 'yeah, never doing that to my marriage' and straight up retired to be with his family."prevnext
Slide 5
Cole stood up in the offense meeting, looked at Tom, and said https://t.co/7DxPeZ81MI pic.twitter.com/z6or8OIoaR— Wholesome of The Endless (@MarkBreakKid) October 5, 2022
One person tweeted: "Idk man Cole Beasley retiring to be a family man less than 24 hrs after we heard Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady hired divorce lawyers because he didn't want to be a family man has me CRINE."prevnext
Slide 6
Well at least one buccaneer is ready to be with his family https://t.co/srueJZ9Pk4— 𝕵𝖆𝖟𝖟 ✭ (@jazzlynn626) October 5, 2022
One person wrote: "The Bucs all retire so their spouses don't leave them. Only Brady remains. Entombing himself within the pirate boat stadium, he is alone except for one football. He finds this ideal."prevnext
Slide 7
Cole Beasley: “it’s time for me to retire & become a full time husband & father”
Tom Brady to Cole Beasley: pic.twitter.com/qtPupPS92K— Metador (@misternixx) October 5, 2022
And this fan wrote: "So basically Gisele seeing Cole Beasley retire for his family while Tom Brady returned to play another season."prev