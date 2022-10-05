Tom Brady's Teammate Retires to Spend Time With His Family

A teammate of Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL to spend time with his family. Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley is ending his NFL career, two weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his agent Joel Turner told ESPN. The reasoning for the retirement is interesting considering Brady retired in February to spend time with his family only to unretire in March and he's now dealing with marital issues.

"He is ready to be with his family after playing 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband," agent Joel Turner told ESPN. "His wife and kids are still back home in Texas. They came out for the first game, went through the evacuation last week which the Tampa Bay organization hasn't received near the credit they deserve for the way they handled [Hurricane Ian] — nothing but first class by the Glazer family, [general manager] Jason [Licht] and [coach] Todd [Bowles]. He doesn't want to be separated from them anymore. He loves his wife and kids and wants to be with them."

Beasley, 33, first joined the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He spent seven seasons with the Cowboys before signing a four-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. Beasley was released by the Bills in March and finished his career with 550 catches for 5,709 yards and 34 touchdowns. His retirement announcement has led to social media taking aim at Brady.