Kevin Costner Dreading Possible Holiday Encounters With Ex Christine Baumgartner, Report Claims

The holiday season is meant to be a joyous time, but for Kevin Costner, it’s filled with unease and “resentment.” The former Yellowstone star, who stepped away from Taylor Sheridan’s hit western drama before its final episodes, is said to be putting on a “straight face” for the sake of his three children as he dreads coming face-to-face with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, 50, following their high-profile divorce.

“Kevin used to look forward to the holidays, as Christine made everything so beautiful, but now he’s dreading it,” an insider told National Enquirer, adding that Costner “still harbors resentment and anger toward Christine. She’s far from his biggest fan, too.”

Costner, 69, and Baumgartner tied the knot September 2004 and were married for 18 years before Baumgartner filed for divorce from the actor in May 2023. She listed their date of separation as April 11 of that year, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” Costner’s representative told TMZ at the time. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The divorce quickly became contentious, resulting in a months-long legal battle largely centered around child support payments. In July, a judge temporarily ordered the actor to pay Baumgartner $129,755 per month, though that payment was later lowered to $63,209. Costner at one point describe the proceedings as a “horrible place to be,” according to Access Hollywood.

In the months since finalizing their divorce in September 2024 after the exes “entered into a signed written Marital Settlement Agreement resolving this matter,” according to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Baumgartner is reported to have sparked a new romance with financier Josh Connor. In addition to his lingering resentment towards Baumgartner, Connor is said to be one of the main reasons Costner isn’t looking forward to the holidays.

“He’s the last person Kevin wants to lay eyes on,” National Enquirer’s source claimed. “Kevin can’t stand the thought of spending time and breaking bread with Christine after everything she put him through.”

Despite his unease over the impending holidays, the actor is said to be keeping “a straight face for the sakes of his kids, who he dearly loves!” He and Baumgartner share three children – Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14. He also shares daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with ex-wife Cindy Silva and son Liam, 27, with ex Bridget Rooney.