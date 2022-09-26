Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Issues Reportedly Have 'Nothing to Do' With NFL

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are dealing with some marital issues. And while it's been reported the reason for the issues has to do with Brady's decision to play in the NFL again, a new report indicates that's not true. According to Page Six, Brady and Bündchen's issues have "nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL." Sources close to Bündchen said those claims are "sexist."

"The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," another source close to the couple told Page Six which was the first to report that Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45, were having issues after she left the country and stayed in Costa Rica. At the time, it was reported that Brady's decision to un-retire from the NFL was the reason for the problems.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was hoping that Bündchen would attend the Buccaneers' first home game of the season, which was on Sunday. The model was absent for the game, but the children — Jack, 15, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — did see their father face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. It was reported that Bündchen is in New York City where she is working on a few projects and fashion shoots.

Recently, Bündchen spoke to Elle about Brady's future. Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she says. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

She also talked about wanting to do more in her career after being at home and taking care of the kids while Brady plays football. "I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams," Bündchen said. "Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy."