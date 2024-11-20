Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev Settle Divorce: See The Details

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev reached a divorce settlement through mediation earlier this month, concluding a turbulent period marked by mutual restraining orders and domestic violence allegations. Sources indicate to TMZ that the pair expedited the settlement due to mounting legal costs and emotional strain, with both parties eager to move on with their lives without each other.

According to court documents filed Nov. 19 in Napa County, both parties have also agreed to dismiss their temporary restraining orders, which were originally issued Sept. 30 for Garcia and Oct. 3 for Chigvintsev. The agreement came after a Nov. 8 mediation session that resulted in a “global settlement of all issues in this Dissolution of Marriage action” per Daily Mail.

The settlement arrives two weeks before their scheduled divorce trial and follows Chigvintsev’s Aug. 29 arrest in Yountville, California, on domestic violence charges, though prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue criminal charges. In subsequent legal filings, Chigvintsev claimed the arrest’s publicity cost him substantial income, including “over $100k” from lost dance instruction opportunities.

Custody arrangements for their four-year-old son, Matteo will remain as previously ordered by the court on Oct. 15, reports the outlet. Earlier custody proceedings saw Garcia’s requests for sole custody and supervised visitation denied, along with her petition for Chigvintsev to attend anger management courses. Instead, both parents were ordered to take parenting classes.

One key unresolved issue leading up to the settlement was spousal support, which Chigvintsev had requested in his filings. Garcia had checked the box in her divorce petition to block the court’s ability to award spousal support, though the final terms of their agreement remain private, according to TMZ.

In legal documents, Chigvintsev disputed Garcia’s characterization of events, stating, “She is the one with the temper. I try to stay quiet and avoid it. She yells, and on 8/29/24 was yelling, pursuing me, and was the one who attacked me.” He also claimed Garcia “threw shoes at me, followed me and tried to break her way into the bedroom.”

Following the dropped charges in September, Chigvintsev told People he was “incredibly relieved and grateful,” emphasizing his focus on fatherhood: “My main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward.”

A representative for Garcia stated via TMZ: “Nikki’s number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time.”

While specific settlement terms remain private, sources report to the outlet that the former couple, though not on friendly terms, are maintaining cooperation as they work to progress their relationship.