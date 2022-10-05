Tom Brady Says Son Is Playing High School Football

The son of Tom Brady is following in his footsteps. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, Brady told Jim Gray that his son Jack, 15, is playing high school football. Brady said that Jack is playing free safety but he will play quarterback also if the team needs him.

"I could never imagine he'd be in high school. I never imagined him playing football," Brady said, per Today.com. "So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me." Brady shares Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan. Hs is also father to son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 with Gisele Bündchen.

Brady said that he enjoys watching Jack under center. "I love watching him play quarterback because I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with," Brady said. "I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football. He's way smarter. He's got a great work ethic. He's just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback."

Brady also talked about how he loves watching all of his kids play sports. "I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play, and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too," Brady said. "I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially team sports. I love team sports because it forces you to get along with other people. It forces you to take responsibility and accountability for your actions. It teaches you discipline. It teaches you respect."

Jack playing football is not a big surprise considering he's been around the game for a long time. Last year, Jack got a job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he signed on to be a ball boy. "Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week..." Brady wrote, in his Instagram Story at the time. "He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously," he says, adding on the next slide, "...just like his dad!"

As Brady watches his son play football, he is looking to get one more championship before he likely retires after this season. Brady retired from the NFL in February only to unretire in March. He has won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.