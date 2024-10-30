Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Social Media Post Amid Gisele Bundchen’s Pregnancy News

Tom Brady’s ex is pregnant and the former NFL quarterback might be in his feels about it. Over on Instagram, Brady shared a post that some think could be in reference to the pregnancy news from his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

In the post, Brady shared an image of the sun setting behind a woodsy backyard set to The Chicks’ cover of the Fleetwood Mac song “Landslide.” Down at the bottom of the photo, Brady wrote out a portion of the song’s lyrics: “Can the child within my heart rise above,” along with three red heart emojis.

While there is no confirmation that Brady’s post is specifically about his ex, he shared it the day after it was reported that Bündchen is reportedly having a baby with Joaquim Valente, the Jiu-Jitsu instructor she’s been romantically linked to since splitting from Brady.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life,” an unnamed source told PEOPLE, adding, “and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Bündchen and Brady first began dating in late 2006. They eventually said their “I dos” on Feb. 26, 2009. The pair shared two children: 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian. They divorced in late 2022. Brady has another son, 17-year-old Jack, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.