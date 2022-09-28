Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Reportedly 'Grown Apart'

The reported marital issues between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been talked about throughout September, and Page Six revealed where things are now. According to the outlet, there was "no cheating" involved in the marriage, but the couple has "grown apart." A source told Page Six that "Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work," but they have been going in different directions.

Brady, who is currently playing in his 23rd NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reportedly spent most of the summer living separately from Bündchen. They did vacation together with their children in the Bahamas in July, but Bündchen then took the kids to their Costa Rica home for three without the star quarterback, according to Page Six. Originally, it was reported that Brady took 11 days off from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp to spend time with Bündchen. But Page Six says Brady took another trip to the Bahamas alone with the kids during that time.

"Gisele wasn't there in August. It was Tom's time alone with the kids," a source told Page Six. The reason for the martial issues has to do with Brady returning to playing in the NFL, according to multiple outlets. However, Page Six revealed the reason is much deeper than that and has nothing to do with him playing football again.

"There wasn't an epic fight," a source revealed. "Gisele has no problem with Tom returning to football, she wants him to be happy, and wants him to play if that is what he wants. There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time."

Brady is currently in Miami getting ready for his next game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers are not in Tampa because they relocated for hurricane Ian. Regardless of everything going on, Brady is looking to bounce back after the Buccaneers lost to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

"We gotta approach the week with the championship attitude that no matter what we face and no matter who plays, we're gonna have to go out there and find a way to win the game," Brady said on the Let's Go! podcast, per NFL.com. "So it's not gonna be easy. It's a huge test. We're playing at home. It's a night game and it's gonna be a challenge. And that's what we should want and that's what we should expect from one of the best teams in the league that we're gonna face."