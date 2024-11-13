Laura Prepon and Ben Foster to Divorce After Six Years of Marriage

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster are calling it quits after nearly six years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and PEOPLE, Foster, 44, recently filed for divorce from the That ‘70s Show alum, also 44, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage. He listed their date of separation as Sept. 9, the same day he filed the divorce paperwork, per Page Six.

In his divorce filing, the X Men: The Last Stand actor asked the court to “make an equitable division of the marital assets and debts of the parties based upon the terms of the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement.” Foster also reportedly requested that their “marital dissolution agreement and agreed parenting plan” be incorporated into their final decree of divorce and asked that each party pay for their own attorney fees. He stated that he anticipates he and Prepon “will enter into a Marital Dissolution Agreement and an Agreed Parenting Plan” regarding custody of their 7-year-old daughter, Ella, and 4-year-old son.

Neither of the actors, who married in 2018 and share two daughters, have publicly commented on their split at this time, and it’s unclear what exactly led to the breakup. However, sources told TMZ that the pair are currently living separately, with Prepon living in Tennessee while Foster lives in Los Angeles. Prepon has also reportedly ditched her wedding ring.

Foster and Prepon first met as teenagers through their mutual friend and Prepon’s That ‘70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, but they were not romantically linked until 2016 when a source told Us Weekly that they were spotted “making out” over dinner in New York City. The pair went public with their relationship later that year and confirmed they were engaged while attending the premiere of The Girl on the Train that same year.

After welcoming their daughter Ella in August 2017, the former couple tied the knot in June 2018. Announcing their marriage at the time, the former Orange Is the New Black star shared a black-and-white photo from their wedding day, writing, “Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!” They welcomed their second child, a son whose name begins with the letter “A,” per Foster’s divorce filing, two years later in 2020.

Prior to her marriage to Foster, Prepon dated Masterson’s brother, Christopher Masterson, and Scott Michael Foster. Foster, meanwhile, had an on and off romance with his former fiancée Robin Wright from 2012 to 2015.