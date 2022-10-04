Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen just made a big move when it comes to their marriage. According to Page Six, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the famous supermodel have retained divorce lawyers, which could mean a divorce could be on the way. The couple has been living separately for the past couple of months after reportedly getting into a big fight.

"I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is," one source told Page Six. "I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

Page Six says that Brady and Bündchen would share joint custody of their two children in any separation. They share son Benjamin, 12, daughter Vivian, 9 and Brady is also the father of son Jack, 15 with ex Bridget Moynahan. If the divorce happens, the couple would likely file in Florida. Page Six also says the couple is looking at dividing their assets, which includes a $26 million property portfolio.

Bündchen has reportedly been staying in the Miami home that she and Brady rented in 2020. It's not clear where Brady is living but he has been in Tampa with his team during the week. And when it comes to the reason for the marital issues, a source told Page Six "As with many marriages, it's not just one thing. Gisele has made it clear that she worried about Tom playing football and that they had had many talks about it. But they have had a series of blowups over the past few years, and this time it looks like there's no going back."

Brady is playing in his 23rd NFL season and has won seven Super Bowls in his career. In February, Brady announced his retirement only to unretire in March. While speaking on the Let's Go! podcast last month, Brady talked about balancing football with family life.

"You can't stop your life even though sports is happening," Brady said. "Even though I'm playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too. I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life and I have parents, and I have a lot of things that are really important, off-field pursuits and goals that you're trying to maximize as well."