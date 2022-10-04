Tom Brady Gives Warning to Anyone Who Dates His and Giselle Bündchen's Daughter Vivian

Tom Brady has a message for those who want to date his daughter when she's older. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback recently went to his Instagram Stories to post an image of a tombstone. Brady then wrote, "Anyone who dates my daughter, I want to be crystal clear about this" while adding multiple laughing and heart emojis, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Brady was referring to Vivian who is 9 years old. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shares Vivian with his wife Gisele Bündchen. The couple is also parents to 12-year-old Benjamin, while Brady shares a 13-year-old son, Jack, with his ex Bridget Moynahan. All three children were spotted at the Buccaneers game last week, while Bündchen was absent. Its been reported that Brady and Bündchen are going through some marital issues, which has led to them living apart.

"Gisele has been telling Tom for a while he needs to spend more time with the family and after he retired, she thought she was getting what she asked for," a source told ET. "Once Tom decided to go back to the NFL she was devastated. Gisele is very hurt." Brady retired from the NFL in February only to unretire in March. Before the season began, Bündchen showed support for Brady, but things reportedly took a turn when Bündchen left the country in early September.

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," Bündchen told Elle last month. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that. ...I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."

Brady is currently playing in his 23rd NFL season. He spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances with six wins. In 2020, Brady joined the Buccaneers and led them to a Super Bowl title that year.