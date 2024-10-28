Model Gisele Bündchen is pregnant with her third child, according to PEOPLE. The outlet confirmed the news on Monday, citing a “source close to Bündchen.” The father is said to Joaquim Valente, the Jiu-Jitsu instructor she’s been linked to ever since she split from ex-husband Tom Brady.

Neither Bündchen nor Valente have offered official comment on the news. PEOPLE’s source indicated the couple is excited about the pregnancy as they begin this “new chapter.”

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life,” the outlet’s unnamed source said, “and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Gisele Bündchen (Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Bündchen, who is sometimes professionally referred to by the mononym Gisele, is already the mother of two children with Brady, 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian. This upcoming baby will be her first with Valente.

The 44-year-old model’s divorce from former NFL quarterback Brady in October 2022. She began dating Valente, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor for herself and her kids, in June 2023. The two were friends before pursuing a romantic relationship.

“He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce.”

No other details about the pregnancy, including Bündchen’s due date, are public knowledge as of press time.