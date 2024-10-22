Tom Brady’s 17-Year-Old Son Jack Looks Just Like Him in New Photos

Tom Brady passed down more than just his legacy to eldest son Jack! The former NFL superstar, 47, posed with lookalike son Jack, 17, and his younger son Benjamin, 14, as the trio had a boys’ night out at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in Miami, Fla. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

“The gang does @taylorswift,” Tom captioned photos of their father-son outing, adding of Swift’s 2017 album, “I think I learned I’m a Reputation guy.”

The athlete’s followers were quick to point out just how much the seven-time Super Bowl champ’s eldest looks like him, especially after seeing the photo in which Tom and Jack appear evenly matched at 6’4″ while standing back-to-back.

“WOW! Tom’s Oldest Son, is His True Clone,” one person commented, as another agreed, “Omg the oldest looks just like Tom.” A third chimed in, “Lots of good genes in these photos!” Tom’s longtime friend Julian Edelman, added in his own comment, “Jeez the boy are young men now,” as Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg added, “Let’s go jack! Coolest kid ever.”

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is father to Jack, whom he welcomed in 2007 with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan soon after their 2006 split, as well as son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Tom and the supermodel divorced in 2022 after more than 13 years of marriage.

That same year, Tom admitted on his Let’s Go podcast that he struggled to balance his family life with his professional life during the football season. “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment for the military,” Brady said at the time. “And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.’”

He continued, “The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself. Right? Whatever you may say – ‘Ah, man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this during the season,’ the reality is, is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance – you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are.”

In 2023, the football player decided to step back from his career on the field, but at the start of the 2024 NFL season, he returned to the booth as a professional commentator. In this new career chapter, Brady told E! News that spending more time with his kids is the “best part” of his retirement. “I love those little kiddos more than anything,” Tom said last month. “I love spending time with them. They’re the best part of every day of mine.”