Gisele Bündchen Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Tom Brady Divorce Reports

It seems Gisele Bündchen is moving on from Tom Brady. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 42-year-old supermodel was spotted in Miami without her wedding ring. She was with the couple's two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — and was wearing a white vest top and gray sweats while her left hand did not have any jewelry, including the wedding ring. This comes as Bündchen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback each reportedly hired divorce lawyers. A source recently told ET that Bündchen and Brady "haven't been a good place."

"Rumblings of marital issues between Tom and Gisele began towards the end of the summer, and more recently, things have gotten worse and more serious," the source said. "They haven't been in a good place. Gisele feels like Tom has chosen his career over his family and she is tired of it. She also has her own dreams and aspirations and doesn't want to have to keep putting her goals on hold. They are weighing their options for their future as a family and thinking about what next steps might look like."

Gisele Bündchen ditches wedding ring amid Tom Brady divorce lawyer news https://t.co/Wl3iAXuQS9 pic.twitter.com/AhQn7IIOAS — Page Six (@PageSix) October 5, 2022

It's been reported that Brady's decision to return to the NFL after retiring in February is the main issue with the marital woes. "Gisele has been telling Tom for a while he needs to spend more time with the family and after he retired, she thought she was getting what she asked for," said the source in September. "Once Tom decided to go back to the NFL she was devastated. Gisele is very hurt."

Bündchen recently spoke to Elle and said she is ready to do some big things in her career after taking care of the children. "I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she said. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that. ...I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do."