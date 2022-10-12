Gisele Bündchen Shares Telling Response to Post About Committed Relationships

Gisele Bündchen may have emoji-fied a comment to hint at a sensitive topic. The model, 42, responded to a quote about commitment in the wake of rumors she is splitting from husband Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage. "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again," British author and life coach Jay Shetty wrote in an Oct. 11 Instagram post. As a reply, Bündchen commented with a basic praying hands emoji. Former monk Shetty, 35, who currently works as a life and purpose coach, officiated Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding. His new book, 8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go, will release on Jan. 31, 2023. As a bestselling author of 2020's Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day, Shetty has already become a viral phenomenon, with his videos generating billions of views. He is also a favorite among celebrities, interviewing everyone from Matt Damon to Will Smith on his health podcast On Purpose.

Bündchen was recently spotted in public without her wedding ring, and a source told Entertainment Tonight that she has "hired a divorce attorney to discuss her future plans." According to reports in September, the couple is not living together. A source said the couple hasn't cheated on each other, but they have "grown apart." An insider also told Page Six that "Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work," but their paths have diverged. Brady and Bündchen married in 2009 and have two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Additionally, Brady is the father of 15-year-old Jack from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Last week, Entertainment Tonight reported that the 45-year-old quarterback is struggling with the idea of losing his family.

"Tom isn't taking things well," a source told the outlet. "He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot." According to PEOPLE, Brady is "very hurt" by Bündchen, who was recently seen without her wedding ring. Reports indicate that Brady's issues began when he returned to the NFL following his retirement in February. "It's pretty obvious that he's hurting," a source told PEOPLE. "He feels very hurt by her."

Multiple sources told PEOPLE that Brady's unretirement caused the couple "a lot of tension." However, other sources said there are other reasons for the couple's separation. Even so, both Brady and Bündchen have appeared to hire divorce lawyers while considering their options. "She is the one steering the divorce," the first source said. "She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn't want this to be ugly, he doesn't want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible." The source also said Brady has never faced a situation of this nature due to succeeding in most everything he does. "Think about it: Tom has had a very charmed life," the source told PEOPLE. "Things always seem to go his way. He works hard, he's a good guy, he hasn't had a lot of things go wrong in his life. This is awful for him. You can tell that this really, really hurts."