‘The Vampire Diaries’ Star Marries Model

Another Vampire Diaries star has tied the knot.

Michael Trevino said “I do” to model Bregje Heinen over the weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor, who portrayed werewolf and hybrid Tyler Lockwood on The CW supernatural drama, married Heinen in Spain on Friday. Several of his former co-stars were in attendance as well as stars from The Originals, including Nina Dobrev, Candice King, Zach Roerig, Kayla Ewell, Steven Krueger, and Charles Michael Davis. Co-creator Julie Plec and writer Carina Adly MacKenzie were also guests at the wedding.

According to Extra, the happy couple has been together since 2020. In December 2023, in a joint Instagram post, Trevino and Heinen announced they were engaged, with Trevino popping the question on Christmas Eve. In a new video that Trevino posted from the wedding, the outdoor ceremony went off without a hitch in beautiful weather, and of course, it was smiles all around.

Many TVD alums who were at the wedding took to Instagram to share their own photos, including Dobrev, who shared a series of images from the ceremony, including with the newlyweds, her former co-stars, and with her fiancé, former Olympic snowboarder Shaun White. Plec also shared some photos from the destination wedding alongside the caption, “Spent the weekend in Spain celebrating with some old friends. Congratulations Michael and Brejge.”

Meanwhile, Trevino hasn’t been too busy in the acting world after The Vampire Diaries ended. He starred on Roswell, New Mexico on The CW, created by MacKenzie, from 2019 to 2022, but after that, he hasn’t done anything, acting-wise, that is. He directed the short film Two Roads, which was selected to premiere at LA Shorts International Film Festival last year. He also serves as producer on the film, which stars his TVD co-star Michael Malarkey, Grasie Mercedes, and Ian Fisher. Heinen is also in the film.

Even though much of the Vampire Diaries cast reunites at conventions, it’s even better when it’s at an event like a wedding or birthday party because there’s no professional obligation, and it shows that they are truly friends through and through. Trevino and Heinen look as happy as ever, and this is only the beginning of their love story and their next chapter. Whether or not they take fans on the ride with them is unknown, but these wedding photos and videos are certainly enough.