Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration to Be Officiated by Beloved Life Coach

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already married, but the pair are having another wedding celebration in Georgia, which will be officiated by a beloved life coach. According to Page Six, celebrity life coach and podcaster Jay Shetty will be the one to perform the couple's nuptials in the Peach State. Lopez and Shetty appear to have been close for some time, with the singer enlisting his help to officiate a wedding for four separate couples during a special performance, along with Maluma, to promote her movie with Owen Wilson, Marry Me, in February.

In an appearance on Shetty's YouTube series, Coach Conversations, in 2021, Lopez opened up to the London-born former Hindu monk about her many relationship struggles throughout the years. Speaking about doing therapy in her 30s, Lopez said "there [was] a lot of talk about loving yourself and I was like 'I love myself!' But obviously I was doing all of these things in my personal relationship that didn't seem like I was loving myself but I didn't even understand the concept of it." The singer added, "I took time and it's a journey and it's still a journey for me."

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently. They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship. After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. She later split from Anthony in 2011, and then began an on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer.

Affleck also tied the knot, marrying actress Jennifer Garner. The couple shares two daughters and one son. In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the past few years, including Ana de Armas, his co-star in the Hulu thriller film, Deep Water. Lopez began dating former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April 2021, the now-former couple announced they had split.