Tom Brady Is 'Very Hurt' by Gisele Bündchen Amid Marital Issues

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through a rough patch in their marriage, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is not happy. According to PEOPLE, Brady is "very hurt" by Bündchen, who has been recently seen without her wedding ring. It's been reported that the issues began when Brady decided to return to the NFL after retiring in February.

"It's pretty obvious that he's hurting," a source told PEOPLE. "He feels very hurt by her." When Brady unretired from the NFL, multiple sources told PEOPLE that the decision led to "a lot of tension" between the couple. But other sources said more issues have caused the two to be away from each other. Regardless, both Brady and Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers as they figure out what's next.

"She is the one steering the divorce," the first source said. "She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn't want this to be ugly, he doesn't want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible."

The source also told PEOPLE that Brady is not used to something like this because he's been successful in nearly everything he does. "Think about it: Tom has had a very charmed life," says the source. "Things always seem to go his way. He works hard, he's a good guy, he hasn't had a lot of things go wrong in his life. This is awful for him. You can tell that this really, really hurts."

As Brady is dealing with his family life, he is also working to win another Super Bowl. Currently, the Buccaneers are 2-2 on the year, and Brady is off to a solid start, completing 68% of his passes for 1,058 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. But he knows for the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, they need to play better at home.

"Two [home] games into the year, we've lost two in a row. We can look at the film and understand why," Brady said, per the Buccaneers' official website. "You turn the ball over, you get behind, you don't play well on third down, you don't score points in the red area – it's all the same stuff. It's stuff you've got to work on. I think every year the challenge in football is everyone starts at the bottom and you've got to work your way up."