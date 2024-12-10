Kassem “Kassem G” Gharaibeh and Spinachee are officially a married couple. The YouTube legend (and former co-host of the Attack of the Show! reboot) wed his partner, who is a successful Twitch streamer, on Sunday. Many of the couple’s friends — including Kassem’s G4TV peers — celebrated the couple’s nuptials on Instagram, with the pair sharing photos and clips from the occasion in Instagram stories.

As one clip from a friend on social media showed, Kassem wrote lighthearted vows to his bride, noting that he knew their relationship would work when he found out Aladdin was her favorite movie as a child. It seemed to be a joyous occasion all around.

Photo of bride Spinachee (L), wedding officiator Kevin Pereira (Center) and groom Kassem G (r)(Credit: Instagram / mickey)

Former Attack of the Show! host Kevin Pereira officiated the ceremony. Attendees included Sopranos stars Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler, baseball player Cutter Dykstra, director Fiona Nova, Game Grumps producer Vanessa Guerrero, creative producer Kendelle Lyn, comedian Case Blackwell and writer Lena Olson.

Kassem G and Spinachee Got Engaged in September

The couple announced the engagement via Instagram/X on Sept. 14, alongside a photo of the joyous moment, which included family members in attendance.

“Today I got to propose to a very surprised [Spinachee]!” Kassem G wrote alongside a photo of the proposal. “I’m very lucky and grateful to have such a wonderful partner. I love you! Big thanks to both families for actually keeping a secret and being there for the big knee drop!”

Spinachee joked that she said “I guess” in response to the proposal, and went on to say, “I couldn’t ask for a more wonderful partner [and] cat dad. Kassem you are the funniest, kindest, hardest working man I know. We have built such a beautiful life together [and] you are my other half. Marrying your best friend is very nice.”

About Kassem G

In the early part of Kassem G’s career, he made his name on YouTube, hosting comedic interview shows California On and Going Deep. He also scored a small role in the movie Transformers: Age of Extinction. He went on to co-found Maker Studios, the YouTube network that Disney famously acquired in 2014.

From there, Kassem started new projects, such as Kassem Show on YouTube and the podcast Pajama Pants with co-hosts Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler. He made a splash in the television world by joining the relaunched G4TV, which was a hybrid network with content on cable, Pluto TV, YouTube and Twitch. Kassem co-hosted Attack of the Show! and the talk series Attack of the Show: Vibe Check; he also helmed the network’s TV recap shows Fresh Ink, Andor Candor and Keeping Up with the Targaryens. The comedy star also popped up on other programming, such as The Feedback, Boosted, Full Screen Attack and Hey, Donna!.

Kassem G hosting an episode of ‘Fresh Ink’ (Credit: G4TV)

After Comcast shuttered the G4 relaunch, Kassem G has regularly streamed independently on Twitch in addition to starting several new projects. Among his current works are the comedic YouTube gaming show BroughtYouThisThing, the Patreon podcast Cream Team Dream Stream and the call-in Twitch advice series Call Kassem.