Olivia Munn’s Pregnancy and Absence Poked Fun of During ‘Attack of the Show’ Reboot’s Premiere

G4TV has relaunched, with Attack of the Show! making a comeback as a part of the network’s return. AOTS hosting mainstay Kevin Pereira is leading the reboot, but one personality that hasn’t come back is his longtime co-host, Olivia Munn. The live comedy/news program was where Munn got her first break before receiving mainstream Hollywood attention through The Daily Show, The Newsroom and X-Men: Apocalypse, among other projects. The actress, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney, previously participated in G4’s 2020 reunion special, but she is not involved with the full relaunch.

In the official premiere of the new Attack of the Show!, the show cut haters off at the very start by cracking a few jokes about Munn’s absence and also referencing her high-profile relationship with Mulaney. Pereira was shown at a mock press conference for the AOTS relaunch while being pelted with out-of-line questions from his fellow G4 personalities.

At one point, AOTS co-host Kassem “Kassem G” Gharaibeh spoke on behalf of Twitch chat by asking, “Where’s Olivia?” Pereira keenly replies, “I believe pregnant, Kass. Thank you.” The bit continues, with Kassem pulling out another “random question” that read, “Where’s O.M.?” Pereira deflects and references Boosted co-host Ovilee May, but Kassem negatively nods his head.

Later in the same bit, Pereira, who is also known for hosting Hack My Life and producing Disney XD’s Player Select and The Attack, is hit with another question. This one comes from WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (a.k.a. Austin Creed), who forcibly asks, “Is it true that Kevin impregnated John Mulaney?”

Munn was also referenced later on during one of the show’s “Around the Net” segments. Pereira and co-host Gina Darling were interrupted by “Kevin’s Hype Machine,” a character from Attack of the Show!’s original run. At the end of the bit, the machine says goodbye to Darling by calling her Olivia, as well as names of other former AOTS hosts like Alison Haislip, Candace Bailey and Sara Underwood. “I feel like a new girlfriend meeting the parents, Kevin,” Darling quips afterward.

https://twitter.com/G4TV/status/1461494764495376387?s=20

Aside from the aforementioned AOTS hosting trio of Pereira, Kassem G and Darling, Will Neff and Fiona Nova are also credited as co-hosts on the rebooted program. It’s assumed that the show will also feature cameos from other G4TV personalities such as Woods, May, Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Code Miko and the hosts of the rebooted Xplay (Adam Sessler, Indiana “Froskurinn” Black, Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil and Corey “The Black Hokage” Smallwood).

Per G4TV’s official stream schedule, Attack of Show! airs on Twitch/YouTube Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET. AOTS is also getting two spinoffs: Attack of Show: Vibe Check (Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET) and the interview-based Attack of the Show: The Loop (Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET). Xplay will stream live versions of its shows twice weekly at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays. Edited-for-cable versions will air on the main TV channel, and those dates/times can be found by checking your local listings (via Verizon Fios, Cox, and Xfinity TV). Archived versions of the shows, as well as various segments, are available on G4’s YouTube channel to watch at any time.

On G4TV’s YouTube channel, you can also find 2020’s A Very Special G4 Reunion Special and the official launch event G4’s Catastrophic Launch Spectacular, which gave a sample of the new/returning shows and talent. There are also streaming series from the network’s soft launch like B4G4 and G4 Beach House, in addition to various sketches and Xplay-style reviews and discussions.