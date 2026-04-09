New HBO Series Renewed for Season 2 After Breaking Viewership Record

HBO’s newest hit is coming back.

Deadline reports that Rooster has been renewed for Season 2 following record-breaking viewership during its first season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Created by Scrubs duo Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, the Steve Carell-led comedy only premiered on March 8, but it has already been a ratings success. The series premiere brought in 2.4 million U.S. cross-platform viewers within its first three days, the largest audience for an HBO comedy debut in the U.S. in almost 11 years. Additionally, as Season 1 continues, the show is a regular in HBO Max’s Daily Top 3, with the first four episodes averaging 5.8 million U.S. viewers. The network says that it’s pacing as the most-watched freshman HBO comedy in over a decade.

Photograph by Katrina Marcinowski/HBO

“It’s been heartening to feel the audience embrace Rooster, as we did when we first saw Steve, Bill, and Matt bring this character to life,” said Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series. “Along with our partners at WBTV and Doozer, we’re looking forward to seeing what Ludlow’s Spring Semester has in store for this incredible comedy ensemble.”

“Rooster is a heartfelt, endearing series, and its second-season renewal is richly deserved,” added Clancy Collins White, President, Creative Affairs, Warner Bros. Television. “Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses are masters of their craft, bringing their signature heart and humor to life through an incredible cast led by Steve Carell. We’re thrilled to continue this creative journey with HBO and Doozer.”

Also starring Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, Charly Clive, Lauren Tsai, and John C. McGinley, Rooster is set on a college campus and centers on an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter. New episodes continue to debut on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET, leading up to the season finale on May 10. Episodes air on HBO and are available to stream on HBO Max.

Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

Lawrence and Tarses serve as co-showrunners of Rooster. Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer executive produce for Doozer, alongside Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Carell. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

“We are so grateful to Warner Bros. Television and HBO for being such great partners and to Casey, Amy, and Channing for giving us the opportunity to keep making this show with Steve and our amazing cast,” Lawrence said in a statement. “It’s been a career highlight for both of us, but more for Matt than me.”