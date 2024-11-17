TV Personality Achieves Every Disney Fan’s Theme Park Dream

Kendelle Lyn, a former personality from Comcast’s G4TV relaunch, just checked off a major box every theme park lover has on their achievement list. Lyn, an online content creator and creative producer, recently showcased shots from her latest adventure, a visit to Shanghai Disneyland. With this trip, she has officially visited every Disney park in the world. There are currently 12 Disney parks between the media giant’s six resorts.

“I can gladly say I’ve been to every single Disney park in the world now,” Lyn captioned her Instagram post, showcasing the amusement park sites. She went on to express her awe at the size of Shanghai Disneyland, noting she had logged 22,000 steps her first day there — while only seeing half the park. “Nothing beats the size of this Disneyland,” she wrote.

Lyn regularly showcases her visits to amusement parks and other themed entertainment, often creating fun videos while she’s there. Some clips include a race to find the fastest way into Disneyland, her experience playing all the carnival games at Pixar Pier, and a look at some of Universal Studios Hollywood’s secrets.

About Kendelle Lyn

The creative producer mostly worked behind the scenes at the rebooted G4, but she popped up on camera from time-to-time, becoming a fan favorite. She appeared on several of the cable/streaming hybrid’s program’s Attack of the Show!, The Feedback and Full Screen Attack. Elsewhere, Lyn has hosted and created videos for Amazon, Google, Alienware, Marriott and Turbotax. She also appears on PixelCircus’ YouTube programs and makes occasional cameos on Case Blackwell‘s Twitch stream and his podcast, the Cream Team Dream Stream.