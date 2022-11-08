'Sopranos' Star Reveals Bloody Household Accident

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is recovering after an at-home accident left her with a grisly injury. During a recent episode of her podcast Pajama Pants, the Sopranos alum recounted the horrific injury she suffered to her toe after some robust cleaning resulted in the knife block on her counter getting knocked over and knives falling to the floor.

Opening up about the incident to her co-hosts, Kassem G and her Sopranos co-star Robert Iler, Sigler recalled how the incident occurred during a course of 24 hours in her home "where the energy in my house was f-ed." According to Sigler, during the span of 24 hours, she "dropped a container and glass went everywhere," their air conditioning broke, and her son Jack "vomited all over my bed." Sigler said "everyone's energy was just off," and things took a turn for the worse when the AC repairmen arrived.

According to Sigler, as the repairmen were bringing the old AC down, a "dust bomb went off," and her "instinct and my nervous like 'how do I control this situation' is cleaning." It was as Sigler began cleaning in the kitchen that she accidentally knocked the wooden knife block, causing it to tilt and several knives to fall to the floor, one of them landing "perfectly horizontal across my big toe. It just split open and was gushing blood."

"And it didn't even hurt for the first 10, 15 seconds, because it happened so fast I didn't even feel it. I looked down, I took the knife out of my foot, and I'm like, 'Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god," Sigler said, adding that she "just hit the ground and I didn't say anything." It wasn't until about 40 minutes later that the AC repairman noticed her and asked if she was alright. Although Sigler said she simply told him, "Oh, I just cut my foot a little bit,'" she said after 30 minutes of holding her toe wrapped in paper towels, the minute she opened it up, it was ", like a volcano of blood again." Thankfully, the injury wasn't too severe, and after taking a look at it, Sigler's family's nanny, who has a nursing school certificate, assured her, "no, your skin is closing, you're going to be ok.'"

Although the ordeal was painful and traumatizing, Sigler is counting her blessings. She told her co-hosts, "had had it been a few inches up on the top of my foot, I don't know what would have happened. Like, RIP Jamie." As for how she is doing now? Sigler said her "toe is ok" and she appreciates "everyone writing me on Instagram checking on my toe," though she admitted that "it still hurts like a mother-er, and I have a bandaid on it."