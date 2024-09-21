One of the internet's funniest personalities is tying the knot! Kassem G, one of the former co-hosts of G4TV's Attack of the Show!, is engaged to Twitch streamer Spinachee. The couple announced the engagement via Instagram/X on Sept. 14.

"Today I got to propose to a very surprised [Spinachee]!" Kassem G wrote alongside a photo of the proposal. "I'm very lucky and grateful to have such a wonderful partner. I love you! Big thanks to both families for actually keeping a secret and being there for the big knee drop!"

Spinachee joked that she said "I guess" in response to the proposal, and went on to say, "I couldn't ask for a more wonderful partner [and] cat dad. Kassem you are the funniest, kindest, hardest working man I know. We have built such a beautiful life together [and] you are my other half. Marrying your best friend is very nice."

In the comments, several of Kassem's former G4 co-workers chimed in to congratulate the couple. Gina Darling wrote, "PAPAS GETTING MARRIED!! Congrats you two!!!"

Fiona Nova wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS I AM CRYING SO HARDDDDD" and "LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCHH!!"

The YouTube legend's BroughtYouThisThing co-host Bruce Greene also commented, writing, "THIS is why I'm on Instagram. HUGE CONGRATS!!" Righteous Gemstones star Tony Cavalero added, "Well this makes my heart EXPLODE!!!!"

In the early part of Kassem G's career, he made his name on YouTube, hosting comedic interview shows California On and Going Deep. He also scored a small role in the movie Transformers: Age of Extinction. He went on to co-found Maker Studios, the YouTube network that Disney famously acquired in 2014.

From there, Kassem started new projects, such as Kassem Show on YouTube and the podcast Pajama Pants with co-hosts Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler. He made a splash in the television world by joining the relaunched G4TV, which was a hybrid network with content on cable, Pluto TV, YouTube and Twitch. Kassem co-hosted Attack of the Show! and the talk series Attack of the Show: Vibe Check; he also helmed the network's TV recap shows Fresh Ink, Andor Candor and Keeping Up with the Targaryens. The comedy star also popped up on other programming, such as The Feedback, Boosted, Full Screen Attack and Hey, Donna!.

After Comcast shuttered the G4 relaunch, Kassem G has regularly streamed independently on Twitch in addition to starting several new projects. Among his current works are the comedic YouTube gaming show BroughtYouThisThing, the Patreon podcast Cream Team Dream Stream and the call-in Twitch advice series Call Kassem.