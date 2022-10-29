TV Show Canceled, Hosts Immediately Relaunch With Spiritual Successor

TV cancellations are always upsetting, but in the digital age, there seems to always be a backup plan for creators. G4 TV personalities have had to deal with a massive upheaval this month after Comcast suddenly shut down the entire network. However, one faction of G4 favorites has joined together to keep the community together with a new show.

Fiona Nova and Case Blackwell, the primary hosts of G4's The Feedback, have launched a spiritual successor, cleverly titled The Backfeed. The Feedback, a spinoff of Attack of the Show!, was a daily news talk show featuring discussions of various trending news stories, in addition to plenty of humorous tangents. It was one of the network's final new shows, and it used a simple video podcast setup placed in the network's main office area (much like the House of the Dragon recap show Keeping up With the Targaryens). While it was a great show, it served as yet another example of G4 execs overspending on types of content that many other streamers do on a shoestring budget. Now, the Feedback alums are joining the masses and producing a similar show on their terms and at a fraction of the cost.

Hosted on Nova's Twitch channel, The Backfeed follows a similar format of Nova and Blackwell discussing a variety of topics, but in a much more unhinged and uncensored fashion compared to streams under a corporate entity. (They've even covered some of the news articles about G4 itself that have come out in the wake of Comcast's decision.) They also can do other activities on the living-room-based broadcast since they're not tethered to a news desk — such as dyeing Blackwell's hair blonde — giving the show a unique and distinct feel. The duo — with the help of other G4 alums including Kendelle Lyn and Lena Olson — have kept the fan base intact and seem to be planting the seed for a promising venture.

The Backfeed has already seen promising growth, with the Twitch community already hitting big subscriber goals, one of which inspired a 24-hour stream focusing mostly on Construction Simulator — a new video game that is exactly what it sounds like — that started on Friday morning. Numerous friends of the show, including G4 fan-favorites Kevin Periera and Jirard "The Completionist" Khalil, stopped by and helped skyrocket the channel's sub numbers even more. As of this writing, the stream is still going and features Nova, Blackwell and Lyn exhaustively playing PowerWash Simulator as the 24-hour mark nears.

The Backfeed airs each weekday afternoon on Fiona Nova's Twitch channel. Archived VODs are available on The Cream Team's YouTube channel. (The Cream Team is a Discord/Patreon project helmed by Nova, Periera and fellow G4 alum Kassem G.) As for The Feedback, all episodes are still available to watch on G4TV's official YouTube channel.