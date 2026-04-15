Prime Video Renews Big Hit Show for Season 2

Prime Video’s newest hit is coming back.

Deadline reports that Young Sherlock has been renewed for Season 2.

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Created by Matthew Parkhill and developed by Peter Harness and Guy Ritchie, Young Sherlock premiered on March 4 with all eight episodes. The mystery series is inspired by Andrew Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes book series and Arthur Conan Doyle’s original Sherlock Holmes stories. The renewal is not so surprising, as Young Sherlock topped Prime Video’s charts in 95 countries, hitting the 45 million viewers mark. It’s also one of Prime Video’s top 10 Originals ever.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Photo credit: Daniel Smith/Prime

Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays the young detective. Per Prime Video, in Young Sherlock, “When a charismatic, youthfully defiant Sherlock Holmes meets none other than James Moriarty, he finds himself dragged into a murder investigation that threatens his liberty. Sherlock’s first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, leading to an explosive showdown that alters the course of his life forever. Unfolding in a vibrant Victorian England and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident.”

Along with Tiffin, the cast includes Dónal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons, Colin Firth, Numan Acar, and Holly Cattle. As of now, casting news for Season 2 has not been revealed, but that will likely be announced in the coming months.

Dónal Finn, Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Photo credit: Daniel Smith/Prime

“Young Sherlock has that rare magic — millions of fans around the world aren’t just watching a detective story, they’re falling in love with the origin of an icon,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement. “Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill have cracked the code on making Sherlock’s early years feel fresh, dangerous, and utterly addictive, and have introduced a compelling take on James Moriarty that sets the stage for what’s to come. We can’t wait to see where they take him next in Season 2.”

Young Sherlock is executive produced by Guy Ritchie, Matthew Parkhill, Dhana Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, and Colin Wilson. All eight episodes of the first season are streaming now on Prime Video. More information on the second season will be announced in the near future, so fans will just have to wait and see what happens.