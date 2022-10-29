'The Mole' Tried to Cast a Beloved TV Host

The Mole recently wrapped up its first revived season on Netflix (Season 6 overall), but an interesting casting detail has surfaced amidst its success on the platform. The show seemingly wanted to cast a beloved TV host as one of the contestants, but the deal did not work. The interview personality in question was Fiona Nova, who's best known for her projects with G4TV and Rooster Teeth. Nova was one of the co-hosts of Attack of the Show! and The Feedback before G4's abrupt shutdown earlier this month, but she almost added Netflix star to her resume.

During the Oct. 13 episode of The Feedback, Nova, 26, began discussing The Mole, the latest Netflix show that hooked her. She then revealed to co-host Case Blackwell that she was being heavily recruited to star on the Netflix series. However, she didn't entertain the process thoroughly.

"I think this (The Mole) was the show that I was supposed to be on," Nova said. "They were reaching out to me, essentially, the casting (department) for the show really wanted me to be in it. They kept asking me to submit a bunch of paperwork and essentially, this (process) is so long, that's a lot of things I need to do for a show that I actually don't think I would I want to be in."

Nova, who directed the short film "The Laundromat Off Malibu," also explained that part of her hesitation was that she didn't want to be branded as a "reality TV person" in the entertainment industry. "Once you're in a reality TV show, it's hard to get out of the reality (bubble)," she said. "If you put yourself in one reality show, like that's who you're known as, just a reality TV person."

Despite not wanting to join the cast, Nova still praised the show as great "trash TV" with excellent cliffhangers. She also complimented a similar show, USA Network's Snake in the Grass, for compacting The Mole's season-long hidden traitor structure into a single-episode installments.

Since G4's closure, Nova has pivoted to making the Twitch/YouTube show The Backfeed, a spiritual successor to The Feedback. She has also helped launched the Patreon for The Cream Team, a creative hub for herself and fellow G4 alums Kevin Pereira and Kassem G.