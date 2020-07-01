Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Relationship Timeline

Over the past five years, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have become one of Hollywood's biggest couples, initially meeting as coaches on The Voice back in 2014. They began dating the next year, and have since attended events together, released music together and even bought a house together. Shelton has also taken on dad duties for Stefani's three sons when the boys are with their mom, and the country star has said that he absolutely loves spending time with the kids. Shelton and Stefani's relationship is showing no signs of slowing down, and while there are always reports about these two heading to the altar, they seem pretty happy just as they are. Read on to look back at their love story.

Co-workers first Shelton and Stefani met on The Voice in 2014 during Stefani's first season as a coach on the competition show for Season 7. They had been familiar with each other's work prior to the show, and became friends while working together that first season. (Photo: Getty / NBC)

Leaning on each other In 2015, both Shelton and Stefani were going through divorces with their respective spouses — Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale. During their second season on The Voice together, the two connected over their similar situations and quickly fell for each other. "By the second time she came around, both of our lives had basically fallen completely apart," Shelton told Entertainment Tonight in December. "And little did we know it happened to both of us at the same time and we bonded over that. So somewhere in that time of darkness it ended up being the greatest moment of my life. It's amazing, it truly is." View this post on Instagram happy birthday @blakeshelton thank u for being my best friend 🥳🎂gx #luckyme #june18th A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2020 at 9:16pm PDT

Sparks fly The pair made their public debut as a couple at an NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers in December 2015 after they were confirmed to be dating one month prior. "Both of us know that the timing, and the way she and I met and came together, it just felt like home, that's not an accident," Shelton said. "I think that the way that she and I were able to save each other's lives and get ourselves through that time it was evidence to us that God had a hand in it." (Photo: Getty / Christian Petersen)

Falling in love After a short break, Stefani returned to The Voice for Season 12 and later came back for Season 17. She's also officially headed back to her red chair for Season 19 this fall, which means fans will get to see the pair playfully troll each other once again. "For this season of The Voice it was like, 'How much do [I share]," Stefani said on Today in September 2019. "I didn't know how much to be us, but you can't do anything else but just be you, so it was easy, it was like riding a bike." (Photo: Getty / NBC)

Making music Shelton and Stefani have collaborated on several songs during their relationship including "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" from Shelton's 2016 album If I'm Honest and "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" from Stefani's 2017 holiday album of the same name. In December, the couple released their latest duet "Nobody But You," which appears on Shelton's album Fully Loaded: God's Country.

Raising the kids During the four years the pair has been together, Shelton has become close with Stefani's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. On Father's Day this year, Stefani shared a sweet slideshow of photos of Shelton with her boys, thanking her for helping her raise them. "He is a good dad," she previously said on Today. "He's been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home! I need some help!' It's hard, I've got three boys." View this post on Instagram happy father's day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G❤️K❤️Z❤️A gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 21, 2020 at 9:41am PDT

Homeowners Shelton and Stefani recently took a big step in their relationship and bought a home together in Los Angeles, purchasing a 13,000 square-foot property for $13.2 million. The brand-new home was built on spec by developer Evan Gaskin and sits on a 1.6 acre lot with plenty of privacy. In addition to their new digs, the couple also spends a large amount of time at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma and have been quarantining there with family members. (Photo: Getty / Tommaso Boddi)