Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Buy $13 Million House Together in Los Angeles

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have taken another major step in their relationship together, purchasing a $13.2 million home in Encino, California, in the San Fernando Valley. Variety reports that the brand-new home was built on spec by developer Evan Gaskin and the sale was completed off-market. Because of that, there are no photos of the home, though Variety published simulated images of the 13,000 square-foot home, which you can see here.

The sleek and modern build sits on a private 1.6 acre lot that features multiple retaining walls and is totally invisible from the street behind two private gates that lead to a large motorcourt. The lot is the most private in all of Encino but still gives its residents stunning views of the valley and nearby skyscrapers. The home boasts a number of amenities including a top-of-the-line kitchen, a state-of-the-art Atmos home theater, a large backyard pool with a spa and an "unusually large cabana" with a full wet bar and outdoor kitchen. The simulated images show a large whitewashed home with a black roof and black windows sitting on a neatly manicured green lawn.

There are two garage doors and several small balconies around the home's top floor and the side of the home with the pool boasts the view of the city. The purchase comes after Stefani finally sold the California home she previously shared with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale last year for nearly $22 million after some time on the market.

Shelton and Stefani are currently quarantining together at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma along with several of Stefani's family members. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Shelton told Fallon that he was with "a whole bunch of Stefanis." "I'm talking about a pile of 'em," he said. "My mom and stepdad live about 10 miles from here, I haven't seen 'em since the middle of March except for waving at 'em through the truck window." He added that his girlfriend has picked up a few new hobbies during her time in Oklahoma. "Gwen's learned how to bake bread really good, sourdough bread," Shelton said. "Literally, it's like Little House on the Prairie out here. She makes bread, I've been building a fence and gardening. We're pretty self-sufficient out here."

The couple has been dating for almost five years after meeting on the set of The Voice in 2015. Stefani had recently announced her split from Rossdale and Shelton had just split from ex-wife Miranda Lambert.