Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married in Oklahoma over the weekend, and their small ceremony was officiated by one of the very first people to know the two musicians as a couple. The Voice host Carson Daly, who has known Stefani for 25 years, confirmed on Instagram on Tuesday that he had officiated their ceremony, sharing a series of photos from the wedding along with a touching caption.

The Today show anchor began his photo slideshow with a shot of Stefani walking down the aisle as Shelton gazed at her, Daly by his side as they stood in front of a small stone chapel covered in white roses. The second photo was a snap of Daly posing with the newlyweds, the third was a photo of the host and his family and the last image was a photo of the Dalys joined by Shelton and Stefani. "Here comes the bride…so honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth," Daly captioned his post. "May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!"

Shelton and Stefani married on Saturday, July 3 at the chapel Shelton had built for Stefani on his Oklahoma ranch. The pair kept their wedding small, with only around 40 of their closest family members and friends in attendance. The two musicians have been together for around six years after they began dating following their respective divorces in 2015. Earlier this year, Daly revealed on the TODAY Show that he actually encouraged Shelton and Stefani not to date.

"Five years ago, when you started to date Blake, you’ll remember this, we went back to your house, your old house in LA, and I sat you and Blake down in the kitchen," he recalled to Stefani and Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "And I said, 'You guys, pump the brakes. This is not good. This is not going to work.'"

"And I looked at Gwen, and I said, 'You’re much, much too good for this guy. You’re smart. You’re intelligent. You’re one of my oldest friends,'" he continued, joking, "And then there’s Blake."

Thankfully, the couple didn't take his advice. "What don’t I love about Blake, and what don’t we all love about Blake? I feel like it’s very mutual in the room right now, Hoda," Stefani gushed. "He’s just such a good guy. He’s one of the most generous human beings and down to earth. It almost sounds generic, but it’s just so true."

"He’s so gifted and so unique and talented and he really just is my best friend, and I feel just so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at happiness for a long time to come. It’s just a blessing, the whole thing, and it is a miracle," she continued. "And yes, Carson, you witnessed that. It’s weird how things happen, and you just don’t see things that are right around the corner after such devastation, you know what I mean?"