Adam Levine Accuser Alyson Rose Breaks Silence on Alleged Cheating Scandal

Alyson Rose, an accuser of Adam Levine's amid his cheating allegations, called out the Maroon 5 singer for his flirtatious DMs in a recent interview with In Touch. "He's in the wrong, in my opinion. I do feel like he was out of line at the end of the day, but that's his own problem that he should work on," Rose told In Touch. "He crossed so many lines. He shouldn't be DMing normal girls and asking them for pictures, multiple girls, when he has a wife and is one of the most famous people ever." She added, "It's a known fact that he was free-falling it on Instagram. I saw TikToks before this even came out of him scrolling through girls' stories on Instagram and that's how it happened with me."

He allegedly saw one of Rose's social media posts, and she asked him how he found her. "I was volunteering on Skid Row. I have friends that have a non-profit and help people down there, and I posted a video that morning and one of the viewers was him," Rose explained. "I was like, 'How did Adam Levine see my s—?' I asked him, 'How did you find me?' and he said I came up on his 'For You Page.' He's notoriously known for watching girls' stories on Instagram."

Adam Levine accuser Alyson Rose *exclusively* tells In Touch the Maroon 5 singer was "out of line" with his flirty messages. Read her tell-all interview. https://t.co/N1iyt8q44S — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) September 22, 2022

The Instagram model suggested that the women Levine have allegedly "spoken to" are strikingly similar to her. "They literally look like me," she said. "They have big blue eyes or have dark or blonde hair. What are you doing, bro?" Moreover, Rose admitted that she was not particularly fond of Levine's music and was unaware that he was married when they allegedly "started talking."

Levine and Behati Prinsloo were married in July 2014 and share two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. On Sept. 15, Prinsloo, 34, announced that she was pregnant with their third child. "I've told him before, 'I don't like your band.' Even in the first messages to him, I went and scrolled through his page and was like, 'Oh s—, you have a girlfriend. I'm really sorry,' and then he said something else that was really terrible," Rose explained.

"I literally talked to him about tattoos 24/7. We talked about tattoos all the time — that's what the majority of our conversations were about. Did he call me hot and ask me for pictures? Yes, he did. Is that out of line? Yeah. Should I have been talking to him? Maybe not, but I was single. I didn't seek him out and I didn't meet him."

Rose divulged her experiences with Levine, 43, days after Instagram model Sumner Stroh exposed him online. Stroh, 23, publicly admitted in a TikTok video on Sept. 19 that she felt "manipulated" by the "This Love" artist, who she had been involved with for about a year. Shortly afterward, Levine denied the allegations. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he wrote via his Instagram Stories on Sept. 20. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life." Rose said, "In regards to his statement, I think he knows what he did was wrong," adding, "He knows he DMed a million girls and asked for pictures, but I don't think he actually f— some girl. He doesn't seem like he would have done that."

More women have since spoken out and accused the "Misery" singer of sending them flirty messages, including comedian Maryka, Levine's former yoga instructor Alanna Zabel, and more recently, Auburn University student Ashley Russell. "He really gained my trust because we actually have some mutual friends, so I feel like he kind of trusted me, but I've also talked to many girls that have been like, 'Oh, he felt like he could trust me,'" Rose claimed. "I feel like I got to know him, and I don't feel like he actually would act on it, to be honest."