Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Reportedly Expecting Baby No. 3

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are adding another member to their family! The Maroon 5 frontman and model are expecting baby number three, according to a Tuesday report from PEOPLE. Prinsloo was photographed Monday stepping out for lunch in Santa Barbara with her husband while showing off what The Daily Mail reports is the expectant mother's growing baby bump in a silk floral dress.

Levine and Prinsloo, who tied the knot in 2014, are also parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. Prinsloo has spoken openly about expanding their family in the past, telling Entertainment Tonight in November that she had always wanted a "big family," but needed a bit of a break after welcoming her first two kids less than two years apart.

"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," Prinsloo said of growing her family with Levine. "You know what, 'Never say never.' We want a big family, who knows, we're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

She continued of her timeline for adding another child to the family, "I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing them together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never."

Levine has been enamored by fatherhood as well. In October 2016, The Voice alum called into On Air with Ryan Seacrest to gush over becoming a dad just three weeks after welcoming his first child, daugher Dusty Rose. "I've been a parent for three weeks; what do I know? I don't know anything, but it's kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly," he told Seacrest. "There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It's a beautiful experience."