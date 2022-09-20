Sumner Stroh Claims She Had an Affair With Adam Levine

Instagram model Sumner Stroh claims she had an affair with former The Voice coach Adam Levine in a TikTok video published Monday. Stroh also included screenshots of alleged direct messages, including one in which the Maroon 5 frontman asks her if he can name his next child after her. Stroh published her video just days after Levine's wife, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, revealed she is pregnant with their third child.

At the start of her TikTok clip, Stroh claims she had an affair with a "man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model." When the affair began, she was "young, I was naive," she said. "And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated." Although it sounded as if Stroh planned to keep the man's identity a secret in the beginning, she then made it clear who she was talking about.

"Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point," Stroh said, via Jezebel. "So, I'm sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year, after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life." Stroh decided to come forward now because she sent some screenshots of her DMs with Levine to "a few friends," and one of them tried to sell them to a tabloid.

After reading the DMs, she felt "like I have to be in hell at this point." She did not want to come forward, knowing of the "stereotypes" people have of Instagram influencers. She also referenced this in an Instagram Story post she published after releasing her TikTok video.

"Aware many people will try to fill in the gaps with many false assumptions," she wrote, adding a link to the video. "I don't feel like I'm doing any favors, considering the manner this had to go about. It's a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good."

Stroh included screenshots of several alleged DMs between her and the singer, but one was particularly bizarre. "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," the message reads. About three minutes later, Levine sent her a shrug emoji. Stroh claims Levine sent her the messages in June, after months of not communicating with her.

Levine, 43, and Prinsloo, 33, are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. Prinsloo was photographed in Hawaii earlier this month with Levine and their daughters, showing off her baby bump. After the picture surfaced, she confirmed the news herself by posting several photos on Instagram on Sept. 15. "Recent," was all she wrote in the caption, alongside one photo of herself baring her baby bump. Levine and Prinsloo, who have been married since 2014, have not publicly commented on Stroh's allegations.