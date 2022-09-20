Adam Levine Responds to Allegations He Cheated on His Wife

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine responded to allegations that he cheated on his wife, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo. Late Monday, Instagram model Sumner Stroh took to TikTok, where she claimed to have had an affair with the former The Voice coach, alleging that he even asked her if he could name his next child after her. Levine, 43, denied having an affair with Stroh, but admitted to using "poor judgment" when he spoke to someone other than his wife in a "flirtatious manner."

"A lot of being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine began in an Instagram Story post. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," Levine continued. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

In her TikTok video, Stroh claimed she had an affair with a "man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model." She said she felt "exploited" and was "definitely very easily manipulated" She went on to make it clear that she was talking about Levine. After they stopped communicating for months, Levine sent her an Instagram DM, allegedly asking if he could name his next child after her. Stroh included screenshots of the alleged messages. She came forward now because she shared screenshots of the messages with a friend who tried to sell them to a tabloid.

Stroh later posted a second video on TikTok, directly responding to a user who told her that the "only victim" in this situation "is his wife and children." She said her initial video was put together frantically and she wanted to "address" some of the things she didn't touch on before. Stroh insisted she only came forward because she wanted to kill whatever story a tabloid had. She also claimed that she was "under the impression" that Levine and Prinsloo's marriage was over. Stroh felt exploited by Levine because she believed he knew her "vulnerable" position as someone who recently moved to Los Angeles at the time of their meeting.

"In retrospect, I wish I would have questioned things more," Stroh said. "I wish I wasn't so naive, but being naive is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this. Again, in no way was I trying to gain sympathy and I fully realize I'm not the victim in this. I'm not the one who's really getting hurt in this. It's Behati and her children. And for that, I'm so, so sorry."

On Tuesday, Stroh published a short, cryptic response to Levine's statement. "Someone get this man a dictionary," she wrote in her Instagram Story.

Levine and Prinsloo, 34, are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. Prinsloo is pregnant with their third child together. The couple got engaged in July 2013 and married in July 2014.