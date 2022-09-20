Adam Levine Accused of Sending More Women Flirty Messages

Adam Levine may have sent flirty messages to more than one woman. After Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman, two other women shared screenshots of flighty conversations they allegedly had with him. Levine, who is married to Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, has denied having an affair but did admit to using "poor judgment" by sending flirty messages to women.

A comedian named Maryka shared screenshots of a conversation with the former The Voice coach on Tuesday, reports TMZ. "Don't ever apologize for being human," Levine, 43, wrote in one message. "Distract yourself by f—ing with me," he wrote in another. Maryka also published a brief video Levine sent her, in which he said, "I'm stupid." It's unclear what the context of the clip was.

Another woman, Alyson Rosef, also shared DMs allegedly sent by Levine. "I shouldn't be talking to you you know (right)?" the singer allegedly wrote in one message. Rosef later told Levine the only music she likes is metal. "Said no hot chicks ever other than you," Levine allegedly replied.

Stroh came forward on Monday, claiming she had an affair with Levine after she moved to Los Angeles. "Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point," Stroh told her followers. "So, I'm sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year, after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life."

Stroh included screenshots of alleged DMs between her and Levine. In one, Levine asked her if he could name his next child after her. "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," the message read. Stroh said she felt "exploited" and "manipulated" by Levine. As for why she chose to come forward now, Stroh said a friend planned to sell the screenshots of her DMs with Levine to a tabloid.

On Tuesday, Levine attempted to do damage control with an Instagram Story statement. He denied having an affair but said he used "poor judgment" when he sent flirty messages to women who were not his wife. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," Levine wrote.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," Levine continued. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Levine and Prinsloo, 33, are expecting their third child together. They married in 2014 and are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.