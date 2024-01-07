Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett Among Major Stars Just Announced as Golden Globes Presenters

The 2024 Golden Globes are going to be a star-studded event. Presenters have been announced for this Sunday's ceremony, which will celebrate only the best in film and television. Among the presenters will be This Is Us star Justin Hartley, whose new show Tracker will kick off CBS' premiere week next month immediately following Super Bowl LVIII. On the heels of the Mean Girls musical movie, original Karen Smith, Amanda Seyfried, will also be presenting an award.

Meanwhile, following the streaming success of their legal drama Suits, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams will be taking the stage. Ahead of 9-1-1's debut on ABC, Angela Bassett will be appearing at the Golden, while Michelle Yeoh will be on stage just days after Disney+ canceled American Born Chinese. Other presenters include George Lopez, Julia Garner, Will Ferrell, and many, many more. It can also be expected that at least some of the other nominees may also be presenting, which wouldn't be surprising. As for who will be presenting together, viewers will just have to wait and see.

Ahead of the Golden Globes, the show will be teaming up with Variety and Entertainment Tonight to bring fans a digital pre-show. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on all three sites, plus social media, fans will be able to watch interviews with the nominees and their arrivals on the red carpet, which will surely get them excited for the actual ceremony.

As for the ceremony, comedian Jo Koy has been tapped to host, meaning that it will surely be a fun and hilarious night filled with plenty of surprises. Even though there are plenty of favorites across movies and TV that are nominated, there are also a lot of snubs, which is not uncommon. Even if your favorite isn't nominated, there are still a lot of stiff competition and great contenders, not to mention all of the celebrities that will be appearing, so it will be worth it to tune in.

This year, the Golden Globes have a new home. Instead of NBC, where it had been since the late '90s, the awards ceremony will now be on CBS and Paramount+. It has also switched back to Sunday, which should make for easy viewing. Whether you are watching for the presenters, the host, or the nominees, be sure to watch the 2024 Golden Globes this Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.